Politics Atiku not from Cameroon, motion on vote-buying dismissed — 9 highlights from the tribunal - The Cable

#1
The presidential election petition tribunal has so far delivered at least nine rulings ahead of the final judgement on the petition challenging the outcome of the presidential election.

Before it went on a break at past 1pm, the tribunal sitting in Abuja dismissed a motion filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alleging that Livy Uzoukwu, lead counsel of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not a legal practitioner.

tribunal.PNG

read more
 

Attachments

[131]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top