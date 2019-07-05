The presidential election petition tribunal has so far delivered at least nine rulings ahead of the final judgement on the petition challenging the outcome of the presidential election.
Before it went on a break at past 1pm, the tribunal sitting in Abuja dismissed a motion filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alleging that Livy Uzoukwu, lead counsel of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not a legal practitioner.
read more
Before it went on a break at past 1pm, the tribunal sitting in Abuja dismissed a motion filed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) alleging that Livy Uzoukwu, lead counsel of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not a legal practitioner.
read more
Attachments
- 839.9 KB Views: 1