Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to site a refinery In Akwa Ibom State if elected president next month.
Atiku, who made the promise at the PDP presidential rally in Uyo yesterday, expressed …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2UnLPoX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Atiku, who made the promise at the PDP presidential rally in Uyo yesterday, expressed …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2UnLPoX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]