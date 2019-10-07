Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Atiku Reacts To Video Of Nigerian Lecturer, Pastor Allegedly Seeking S*x From Admission Seeker – Tori News

#1
Reacting to the allegation, Atiku while condemning the act, called for systemic strategies to put a deterrence to such behaviour.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections has...

atiku.JPG

Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/31UMFOl

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[31]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top