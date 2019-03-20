Some details of the petition filed on Monday by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate in the February 23 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to challenge the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress,emerged on Tuesday.
The petition, which sought to rely on 50 …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2TimVGj
Get More Nigeria Political News
The petition, which sought to rely on 50 …
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2TimVGj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]