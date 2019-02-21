Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP will be making a broadcast on Twitter and Facebook at 9am tomorrow.
The PDP presidential candidate is expected to bare his mind on Saturday's presidential and National Assembly elections.
