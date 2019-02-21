Politics Atiku to make broadcast on Twitter, Facebook 9am tomorrow – P.M. News

#1
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP will be making a broadcast on Twitter and Facebook at 9am tomorrow.

The PDP presidential candidate is expected to bare his mind on Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections. Related



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2T60iJi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top