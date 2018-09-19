Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the coming 2019 election, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has said that the government led by the All Progressives Congress, APC, party is a disaster to Nigeria.
Bafarawa also said that PDP will has put its house in order and will …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2NUvXdX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Bafarawa also said that PDP will has put its house in order and will …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2NUvXdX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]