Chocolate City Boss, Audu Maikori has come out to thank Nigerians for their prayers and goodwill all through his trying times. He went through a lot in the last few weeks. The first was the arrest by The Police over alleged “inciting comments” over the killings in Southern Kaduna. According to reports, the arrest was allegedly on the orders of the Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai. He was released after wide public outcry. Again, he collapsed at the 2017 Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) holding at Muson Center, and was rushed to St. Nicholas hospital, Lagos. After these troubles, Maikori appreciated Nigerians for their goodwill. He made this known on his twitter page (@audu) on Thursday monrning. ''Good day all thanks for all the good will messages and all your prayers!!'' he tweeted.