Stakeholders in Nigerian aviation industry have called on the Federal Government to ensure the national carrier project was delivered before the end of 2019.
They made the call in separate interviews with newsmen in Abuja, on Wednesday. Group Capt. John Ojikutu (Rtd), an Aviation Safety Expert, said that Nigeria …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2HYavBh
Get More Nigeria Political News
They made the call in separate interviews with newsmen in Abuja, on Wednesday. Group Capt. John Ojikutu (Rtd), an Aviation Safety Expert, said that Nigeria …
Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2HYavBh
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]