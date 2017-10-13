Ibrahim Babangida, former military president, on Thursday endorsed Raymond Dokpesi for the position of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Babangida made this known when Dokpesi paid a courtesy visit to his residence in Minna, NAN reports. Dokpesi was the director-general of Babangida’s presidential campaign in 2011. He urged party faithful to use the convention to uphold the visionary ideals of the founding fathers of the party based on democratic tenets. “Democracy is about choice and only people with vision, courage and strong commitment to the unity of the country such as you can lead the PDP. “Politicians should always have a vision for a united and strong Nigeria as a shining example of democracy in Africa,” Babangida said. The former military president described Dokpesi as a strong pillar in the country’s democracy. “Therefore, I have blessed High Chief Dokpesi to pursue the noble objective of contesting for the post of national chairman of PDP,” he said. Dokpesi thanked Babangida for believing in him to shoulder such onerous responsibility. He prayed God to continue to protect the former leader and give him the wisdom to contribute positively to the development of the country. Dokpesi was accompanied on the visit by senators Annette Okon, Paul Wampana, Yisa Braimoh and Auwalu Bamanga-Tukur among others. The PDP has scheduled its convention for December 19 to elect its national chairman. - NAN