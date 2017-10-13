Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Politics Babangida Endorses Dokpesi For PDP Chairmanship

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 13, 2017 at 12:38 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Ibrahim Babangida, former military president, on Thursday endorsed Raymond Dokpesi for the position of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

    Babangida made this known when Dokpesi paid a courtesy visit to his residence in Minna, NAN reports.

    Dokpesi was the director-general of Babangida’s presidential campaign in 2011.

    He urged party faithful to use the convention to uphold the visionary ideals of the founding fathers of the party based on democratic tenets.

    “Democracy is about choice and only people with vision, courage and strong commitment to the unity of the country such as you can lead the PDP.

    “Politicians should always have a vision for a united and strong Nigeria as a shining example of democracy in Africa,” Babangida said.

    IBB and Dokpesi.JPG

    The former military president described Dokpesi as a strong pillar in the country’s democracy.

    “Therefore, I have blessed High Chief Dokpesi to pursue the noble objective of contesting for the post of national chairman of PDP,” he said.

    Dokpesi thanked Babangida for believing in him to shoulder such onerous responsibility.

    He prayed God to continue to protect the former leader and give him the wisdom to contribute positively to the development of the country.

    Dokpesi was accompanied on the visit by senators Annette Okon, Paul Wampana, Yisa Braimoh and Auwalu Bamanga-Tukur among others.

    The PDP has scheduled its convention for December 19 to elect its national chairman.


    - NAN
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 13, 2017 at 12:38 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Babangida Endorses Dokpesi
    1. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Orji Kalu Visits Babangida, Discusses Buhari, Nnamdi Kanu

      RemmyAlex, Oct 10, 2017 at 9:59 AM, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      846
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 10, 2017 at 9:59 AM
    2. Lequte
      Politics

      Babangida Opens Up on Biafra Agitation

      Lequte, Sep 30, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,093
      Lequte
      Sep 30, 2017
    3. siteadmin
      Politics

      Why Buhari Is The Only Person That Can Get Northern Agreement On Restructuring Nigeria- Akinyemi

      siteadmin, Sep 17, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      828
      siteadmin
      Sep 17, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      How We Can Restructure Nigeria — IBB

      RemmyAlex, Jul 5, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,297
      RemmyAlex
      Jul 5, 2017
    5. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Northern Elders Attack Babangida, Atiku Over Calls For Restructuring Nigeria

      RemmyAlex, Jun 28, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      8,859
      excellency Bala
      Jun 29, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Babangida Joins Others On Calls To Restructure Nigeria

      RemmyAlex, Jun 27, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      24
      Views:
      1,687
      sandra Chinasa
      Jul 2, 2017
    7. Jules
      Politics

      Nigeria Elections: Babangida Endorses Buhari - Osinbajo

      Jules, Jan 19, 2015, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      3,701
      TheLeftWing
      Jan 20, 2015

    Comments