President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Pastor Tunde Bakare, his running mate in the 2011 presidential election for clocking 65 years.
Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, will clock 65 tomorrow. “I rejoice with you as you gracefully clock …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2NWaeQV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, will clock 65 tomorrow. “I rejoice with you as you gracefully clock …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2NWaeQV
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[83]