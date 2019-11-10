Politics Bakare gets special birthday greeting from Buhari – P.M. News

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Pastor Tunde Bakare, his running mate in the 2011 presidential election for clocking 65 years.

Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, will clock 65 tomorrow. “I rejoice with you as you gracefully clock …

