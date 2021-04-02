Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Bandits kill five soldiers, one NSCDC official in Niger - New Telegraph
...injure many, abduct several villagers Recruit, train youths in Kebbi Bandits numbering about 100 yesterday attacked a Joint Security Task Force camp in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and killed seven people, among them five soldiers. The Joint Force, which comprises the Army...
www.newtelegraphng.com