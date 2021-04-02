Metro Bandits kill five soldiers, one NSCDC official in Niger – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Bandits kill five soldiers, one NSCDC official in Niger - New Telegraph

...injure many, abduct several villagers Recruit, train youths in Kebbi Bandits numbering about 100 yesterday attacked a Joint Security Task Force camp in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and killed seven people, among them five soldiers. The Joint Force, which comprises the Army...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

E
Metro 24hrs after Kagara school invasion: Bandits kill one, injure two, abduct 10 in Niger State - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
417
ese
E
C
Metro Bandits kill 14 in Katsina, Niger – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
257
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Metro Bandits attack government college in Niger, kill one student, abduct others - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
526
ese
E
K
Metro UPDATE: Bandits Who Met With Sheikh Gumi, Niger SSG, Matane Kill 50 Vigilante Members – Sahara Reporters
Replies
0
Views
363
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro Bandits sack Kaduna communities, kill 18 – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
356
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top