Barack and Michelle Obama today delivered their last Christmas address from the White House. “Together, we fought our way back from the worst recession in 80 years, and got unemployment to a nine-year low,” Obama said. “We secured health insurance for another twenty million Americans, and new protections for folks who already had insurance. “We made America more respected around the world, took on the mantle of leadership in the fight to protect this planet for our kids, and much, much more.” “Tomorrow, for the final time as the First Family, we will join our fellow Christians around the world to rejoice in the birth of our Saviour,” Mr Obama said. “And as we retell His story from that Holy Night, we’ll also remember His eternal message – one of boundless love, compassion and hope.” Ms Obama elaborated: “The idea that we are our brother’s keeper and our sister’s keeper; that we should treat others as we would want to be treated; that we car efor the sick and feed the hungry; welcome the stranger, no matter where they come from or how they practise their faith. “The greatest gift that Michelle and I have received over the last eight years,” Mr Obama said, “has been the honour of serving as your President and First Lady.” See video below: