Some Corps members serving in Odi, Bayelsa state have warmed the hearts of many with their amazing act of kindness towards the old man pictured above.
Adigun Ayinla, who is one of the corps members, said the old man was abandoned by his wife and seven children after he …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2JX73q3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Adigun Ayinla, who is one of the corps members, said the old man was abandoned by his wife and seven children after he …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2JX73q3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]