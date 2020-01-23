All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy governorship candidate in the Bayelsa State governorship election in Bayelsa State, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo has debunked the premise which the Supreme Court based its stunning verdict of 13 February, nullifying his election, along with the governorship candidate, David Lyon.
The Supreme Court held that Degi-Eremienyo presented forged certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
