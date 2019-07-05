JustForex Trading - Start Now

BBNaija: Tacha Kneels Down To Apologise To Biggie

Biggie, on Sunday, issued a second strike to housemate Tacha for disrespecting authority.

Tacha was issued the strike after Biggie played videos of her disobeying the house rules.

Big Brother gathered the housemates in the lounge and played several videos of Tacha’s disrespect to authority and fellow housemates.
