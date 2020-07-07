#BBNaija: Wish I Can Turn Back The Hands Of Time, Lilo Cries Out - First Reports
Big Brother Naija Reality TV star, Lilo Aderogba seems to be going through a round of regret after being evicted from the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday August 2. In an Instastory post which came with heartbreak emojis, Lilo wrote; “Wish I can turn back the hands of time”. Recall that Lilo...
firstreportsonline.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!