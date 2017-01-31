Adoka, a district in Otukpo community was on Monday thrown into confusion following the death of a young man identified as Inalegwu (other names withheld). The deceased reportedly drank poisonous substance suspected to be insecticide after he allegedly put his younger sister whose identity was given as Ene in a family way. Daily Post reports that the young man, believed to be in his 20s has been an object of ridicule in the village following his incestuous act. A source told Daily Post that the incident has thrown the community into serious confusion. “He was accused of impregnating his own blood sister. People have been mocking him since the incident happened and he has been crying,” the source said. Asked if he accepted being responsible for the pregnancy, the source who would not want his name mentioned, claimed the deceased neither denied nor accepted impregnating his sister but insisted that he owed nobody any explanations over what transpired between him and his sister. “Inas did not really come out to deny the allegation because it was his sister that informed the villagers that she was pregnant for him. “Ene caused the whole problem because she was always in the habit of sleeping in the same room with her brother Unclad,” he added. The Benue State Police PRO could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.