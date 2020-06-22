Beyoncé's Film, 'Black Is King' Debuts On M-Net August 1 - P.M.EXPRESS
M-Net, the MultiChoice Group’s flagship channel on DStv Premium, has acquired the rights from The Walt Disney Company to screen Black Is King across Africa. The film by Beyoncé, is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift from last year’s release of Disney’s The Lion King. The teaser and...
pmexpressng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!
Connect with people interested in Entertainment News!