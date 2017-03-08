Submit Post Advertise

Metro Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Gives FG Condition For His Release

    Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has given the Federal govenment conditions under which he can be released.

    Kanu gave the condition while answering questions from former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria Chukwuma Soludo who led a delegation of South-East and South-South leaders under the aegis of Nzuko Umunna to visit him in Prison.

    The IPOB leader said, "I am not begging to be taken out of this place (Kuje Prison); but if I must be released, it must be clean.”

    “My release from this place must be through the same legal process that brought me here (Kuje Prison),” Kanu said.
     
