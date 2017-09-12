The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on the Federal Government to direct the military to call off its operation, code-named “Python Dance 11” in the South-east region of the country. Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, John Nwodo, said the operation is causing more harm than good. “Nigeria at this moment does not need such deliberate and proactive escalation of tensions and crisis.’’ The group warned the government not to resort to the use of brute force in the resolution of an issue of agitations for self-determination as there were more “civilized and established practices to resolve our democratic and security challenges.” “In a democracy, the level of disenchantment expressed by the people of the South-east of Nigeria ought to have provoked a serious dialogue between our people and the Federal Executive and the Legislature," the group added. “History teaches us that the continuous use of force to silence dissent and free speech will only accelerate the growth of dissent and dissatisfaction. Fundamental rights of freedom of expression are critical for a successful democracy.”