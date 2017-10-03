The Advocate of Social Justice for All has threatened to occupy the embassy of United Kingdom, if the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was not extradited to Nigeria. The group in a statement by its Executive Director, Asongo Venatius, said it was disappointed to learn that Kanu is hiding in the United Kingdom after illegally travelling through Cameroon and Malaysia. According to Venatius, “The proper thing is for the UK to have allowed Kanu answer the treason charges against him in Nigeria before making any intervention. “We find it supremely irresponsible for the UK High Commission in Nigeria to have issued its statement seeking clarification on Nnamdi Kanu, when it knows it was in cahoots with the terrorist leader. “If the UK truly believes in freedom, it must extradite Kanu, who is facing charges in a Nigerian court, so that those who stood surety to perfect his bail conditions do not end up in jail if he fails to show up for his trial. “Even where the UK has decided to spurn the ties that existed between it and Nigeria, we advise it to revisit the ill advised choice of backing a terrorist against the Nigerian state. “As the UK should have learnt from initially supporting ISIS terrorists, the attacks by these sick minds would eventually take place on its soil. “The Advocates of Social Justice for All [ASJA] therefore demands that the UK High Commission in Nigeria immediately extradite Nnamdi Kanu to stand trial for his crime before his October 17, 2017 court appearance. “Failure to do this will see ASJA leading Nigerians to occupy the UK High Commission premises in a manner it has never experienced before in any other part of the world,” the statement said.