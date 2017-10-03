Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Biafra: UK Urged To Extradite Nnamdi Kanu

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 3, 2017 at 11:01 AM. Views count: 168

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Advocate of Social Justice for All has threatened to occupy the embassy of United Kingdom, if the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was not extradited to Nigeria.

    The group in a statement by its Executive Director, Asongo Venatius, said it was disappointed to learn that Kanu is hiding in the United Kingdom after illegally travelling through Cameroon and Malaysia.

    According to Venatius, “The proper thing is for the UK to have allowed Kanu answer the treason charges against him in Nigeria before making any intervention.

    “We find it supremely irresponsible for the UK High Commission in Nigeria to have issued its statement seeking clarification on Nnamdi Kanu, when it knows it was in cahoots with the terrorist leader.

    kanuu.JPG

    “If the UK truly believes in freedom, it must extradite Kanu, who is facing charges in a Nigerian court, so that those who stood surety to perfect his bail conditions do not end up in jail if he fails to show up for his trial.

    “Even where the UK has decided to spurn the ties that existed between it and Nigeria, we advise it to revisit the ill advised choice of backing a terrorist against the Nigerian state.

    “As the UK should have learnt from initially supporting ISIS terrorists, the attacks by these sick minds would eventually take place on its soil.

    “The Advocates of Social Justice for All [ASJA] therefore demands that the UK High Commission in Nigeria immediately extradite Nnamdi Kanu to stand trial for his crime before his October 17, 2017 court appearance.

    “Failure to do this will see ASJA leading Nigerians to occupy the UK High Commission premises in a manner it has never experienced before in any other part of the world,” the statement said.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 3, 2017 at 11:01 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Biafra Urged Extradite
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      Biafra: IPOB Is An Igbo Project And It Is Being Financed By Them - Junaid Mohammed

      Samguine, Oct 3, 2017 at 8:20 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      178
      TheLeftWing
      Oct 3, 2017 at 9:21 AM
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      IPOB Set To Drag Buratai, Uzor Kalu To Court Over Nnamdi Kanu's Disappearance

      Samguine, Oct 2, 2017 at 8:48 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      523
      Samguine
      Oct 2, 2017 at 8:48 AM
    3. Lequte
      Metro

      Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Wants to Negotiate With Nigerian Govt - Lawyer

      Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 1:52 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      3,857
      Samuel Arua
      Oct 3, 2017 at 8:19 AM
    4. Samguine
      Metro

      Biafra: IPOB Hold Secret Meetings, Wear Black To Mark Independence Day

      Samguine, Oct 1, 2017 at 10:28 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      951
      Samguine
      Oct 1, 2017 at 10:28 AM
    5. Samguine
      Metro

      Biafra: Group Urges UK Government To Revoke Nnamdi Kanu's Citizenship

      Samguine, Sep 16, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,284
      Samguine
      Sep 16, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Nnamdi Kanu Urges Igbos To Leave The North Over Anti-Igbo Song

      RemmyAlex, Aug 9, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      583
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 9, 2017
    7. kemi
      Metro

      Probe The Reported Killing Of 150 Biafra Agitators – South East Senators Urge Buhari

      kemi, Nov 25, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,459
      kemi
      Nov 25, 2016

    Comments