Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has said that the siren-blaring military convoys and armoured vehicles occupying the entire region is not only designed to intimidate our people but also deliberately primed to scuttle the IPOB/South-East governors meeting of Friday 15th September The IPOB leader therefore, backed out of the mediation between his group and the South-East Governors. He also stated that the leadership of IPOB through the instrumentality of the Directorate of State (DOS) headquartered in Germany, will be meeting to vote on the viability or otherwise of continuing our struggle in this non-violent manner on Friday. Kanu stated this in a press statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday over continuous alleged invasion of his house by Nigerian military. “On that same Friday the 15th of September 2017, the leadership of IPOB through the instrumentality of the Directorate of State (DOS) headquartered in Germany, will be meeting to vote on the viability or otherwise of continuing our struggle in this non-violent manner. “There is urgent need to begin the process of defending ourselves in the face of relentless murderous attacks from the Nigerian state”.