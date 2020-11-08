Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Biden's election, victory of good over evil –Obasanjo - New Telegraph
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday congratulated the 46th US President-elect, Joe Biden and his Vice-Presidentelect, Kamala Harris. Obasanjo described Biden's described the election as "a victory of good over evil" which was for most people of the world. The former president stated...
www.newtelegraphng.com