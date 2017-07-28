Bill Gates has returned back to the top spot of World's richest person as Amazon shares fell back on Friday. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos briefly overtook Bill Gates on Thursday to become the world's richest person, as his worth hit $91.4bn (£70bn). A sharp rise in Amazon shares meant Mr Bezos's wealth eclipsed that of the Microsoft co-founder for a time according to Forbes. Mr Bezos, 53, owns about 17% of the shares in Amazon, but also has interests in several other businesses. Recently soaring technology stocks have fuelled huge growth in the worth of entrepreneurs such as Mr Bezos and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, 33, who is number five on Forbes's list. But the last person to steal the lead was Spanish fashion boss Amancio Ortega, founder of Zara's owner Inditex. He was the world's richest man for two dayslast September. Amazon's current share price puts Mr Bezos only marginally behind Mr Gates.