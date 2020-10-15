Entertainment Billboard Music Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners – Olisa.tv


Billboard Music Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

The 2020 edition of the Billboard Music Awards was finally held last night, and some of the winners include Billie Eilish, Lizzo, BTS, and many others. See the full list below: Top Artist Billie Eilish Jonas Brothers Khalid Post Malone *WINNER Taylor Swift Top Hot 100 Song “Someone You Loved,”...
