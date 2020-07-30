Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Metro Bishop Oyedepo under fire from housewives – New Telegraph News

#1
www.newtelegraphng.com

Bishop Oyedepo under fire from housewives - New Telegraph

Revered General Overseer of Faith Tabernacle (Winners Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, apparently never envisage the barrage of rejections and disapprovals from the women folk, when he said that house wives can only enjoy fruitful marriage if they remained unconditionally submissive to their...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[71]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top