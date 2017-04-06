The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has asked Zamfara state Governor, Abdulaziz Yari to blame his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC for the outbreak of Meningitis in the country instead of pointing fingers at God. READ: Zamfara Governor - Meningitis Is God's Punishment For Fornication, Other Sins In Nigeria A statement released by Prince Dayo Adeyeye, on behalf of the Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP read, "Worrisome is the Statement credited to the Governor of Zamfara State, Alh. Abdullaziz Yari in which he attributed the outbreak of Meningitis to God’s making. ''This is shameful and very unfortunate as the APC has run out of reasons to blame previous PDP administration but it’s now blaming God for its failures. Governor Yari should not blame God for his failures but that of his Party, the APC, to avoid incurring God’s anger on their crass ineptitude in governance. However, we wish to advise him to resign immediately for making such statement as a state Governor and the Chairman of Governors Forum who is supposed to bring hope to the people and not despair." "This Government wasted so much funds on the State House Clinic with no tangible result but neglected other health centers and clinics across the Country that have capacities to manage the health challenges of other Nigerians. As of Tuesday, April 4, 2017, about 336 Nigerians have lost their lives due to the outbreak of type C Cerebrospinal Meningitis and the Federal Ministry of Health has not taken any concrete step to contend with the spread. It is on record that the PDP Government in sixteen years did not allow such mindless display of insensitivity as seen by this APC Administration. We call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to stop playing politics with this outbreak and do everything within its power to end the menace. As a Party, our heart goes to the families of all those that lost their lives to the scourge within this period. We urge all Nigerians to drink more water, sleep in a ventilated environment and report symptoms to the nearest health center within their areas for quick medical attention".