Metro Blind Nigerian Professor Who Lost His Eyes At Age 2 Wins N8.8million SUV – Olu Famous Blog

#1
A visually impaired Professor of Education at Bayero University, Kano, Prof. Jibrin Diso, on Friday received a car worth N8.8m won through a raffle draw with 699 other persons, NAN reports.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Mr Ernest Umakhihe, during the hand-over of …

prof.JPG

Read more via Olu Famous Blog – https://ift.tt/3462bHH

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[94]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top