Sassuolo midfielder, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has confirmed he is joining Barcelona in the coming days.
Boateng revealed this in an interview with Sky Sport on Monday evening. “Barça, I’m coming! I’m sad to leave Sassuolo but is a great chance.....
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2HpuWsC
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Boateng revealed this in an interview with Sky Sport on Monday evening. “Barça, I’m coming! I’m sad to leave Sassuolo but is a great chance.....
read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2HpuWsC
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]