An estimated 27,000 Nigerians died between 2009 and 2019 in the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe, the United Nations has said. The United Nations Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, disclosed this on Wednesday during the commemoration of the tenth ‘anniversary’ …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Yyt2ZO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Yyt2ZO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]