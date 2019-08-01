JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Boko Haram: 27,000 civilians killed in 10 years – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
An estimated 27,000 Nigerians died between 2009 and 2019 in the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe, the United Nations has said. The United Nations Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, disclosed this on Wednesday during the commemoration of the tenth ‘anniversary’ …

boko haram.jpg

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Yyt2ZO

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top