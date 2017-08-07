The Academic Staff Union of Universities has said talks are still ongoing with the Federal Government to secure the release of the University of Maiduguri lecturers abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists. Recall that the lecturers were abducted during an oil exploration trip in Barno Yasu area of the Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State near the Lake Chad region. Giving update on the situation, ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi said the union had been assured of “ongoing efforts” by the government, noting that he could not divulge further details for security reasons. Ogunyemi said, “The government has asked us to give them some time. Our members are working with them. We have also given them our suggestions, and they have told us to give them time. “We are monitoring the efforts. The government did not give us the full details. But you recall that the service chiefs were also asked to relocate to Borno. So efforts are on.”