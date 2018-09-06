Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday hijacked a commercial bus and kidnapped the passengers on board in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.
A relative of one of the kidnap victims, Isa Musa, told Reuters that between 10 and 20 people were kidnapped by the insurgents. It was uncertain of the exact number of people abducted.
READ MORE HERE
A relative of one of the kidnap victims, Isa Musa, told Reuters that between 10 and 20 people were kidnapped by the insurgents. It was uncertain of the exact number of people abducted.
READ MORE HERE