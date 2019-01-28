Metro Boko Haram Man Who Disguised As A Lady Nabbed & Disgraced – OluFamous.Com

A wanted Boko Haram member was apprehended few days ago by security operatives after disguising as a woman in Hijab, to beat security.

The suspected terrorist was nabbed my military men in Maradi, the third largest city in Niger Republic with a predominant Hausa/Fulani population....



