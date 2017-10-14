Submit Post Advertise

  Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Boko Haram Members Sentenced to 31 Years in Prison

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 14, 2017 at 11:01 AM.

    Forty-five members of the Boko Haram group have been sentenced to jail by a high court in Kainji, Niger state.

    According to reports, the terrorists bagged between 3 to 31 years in jail.

    Out of the 575 that were arraigned 468 suspects had charges against them dropped as the court ruled that they had no cases to answer. They are to undergo a de-radicalization process before they'll be handed over to their state governments.

    34 cases were struck out while 28 suspects were remanded for trial in Abuja and Minna.

    This is the first phase of the trial. There remains thousands of other suspects who are yet to be arraigned. The trial has been adjourned to January 2018.
     

