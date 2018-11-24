The Nigerian Army has finally broken its silence on the deadly attack on soldiers on the 157 task force battalion stationed in Metele, Borno state by the Boko Haram terrorists which left scores of the soldiers dead and some still missing.
While some reports’ estimates put the casualty figure at....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2FEhct4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
While some reports’ estimates put the casualty figure at....
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2FEhct4
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]