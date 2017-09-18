Suspected members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect on Sunday night invaded Kurmiri village of Titiwa Ward, about 15 kilometres away from Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno state, in which the terrorists slaughtered the Chief Imam of the village alongside four other persons. The Chief Imam, Ustaz Goni Bukar Tabare is the Senior brother to a popular Politician in Magumeri, Mallam Goni Kundube. The attackers, according to Vanguard, came into the Village armed with Ak47 rifles, knives and machetes, but decided to execute their victims using knives, because the sounds of gunshots would alert many residents hence repel the attacks, even though, sources said, one of the attackers was arrested. Confirming the attack, the Caretaker Chairman of Magumeri Local Government Area, Alhaji Abubakar Abdulkadir in an interview with Vanguard Newspaper said, “Chief Imam of Kurmiri village and four other persons were slaughtered by suspected members of Boko Haram sect last night”. Abdulkadir who regretted the incident assured his people that adequate security have been provided and normallcy have been restored.