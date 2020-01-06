According to Premium Times, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has accused security personnel of the Nigeria military and police of collecting bribes of N1000 from travellers who do not have national identity cards.
The governor made the accusation Monday …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ZZYHWn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The governor made the accusation Monday …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ZZYHWn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]