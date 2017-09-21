Boxing legend Jake LaMotta, the fighter who inspired the movie Raging Bull, has died at the age of 95, Skysports reports. LaMotta passed away on Tuesday in a Miami-area nursing home after suffering complications from a bout of pneumonia, according to his fiancee Denise. The New York-born fighter had 106 professional bouts and earned his ‘Bronx Bull’ nickname for the rough-house style which took him to the world middleweight title. LaMotta compiled an 83-19-4 record with 30 knockouts in 13 years, but is best known for a six-fight series against the great Sugar Ray Robinson. Although Robinson won that series 5-1, LaMotta was able to inflict a first career defeat on him in February 1943 before losing to the same man a matter of three weeks later. Robinson also took the world middleweight title from him in 1950 – in a fight known as the St Valentine’s Day Massacre – after he had defended the belt in incredible fashion when knocking out Laurent Dauthuille 13 seconds from the end of a 15-round bout in which LaMotta had taken almost constant punishment