At least 26 people were feared killed and several others injured in a suspected Boko Haram attack on Monday at the Madagali area of Adamawa State. Locals said suspected Boko Haram's gunmen rode on motorcycles in large numbers into Kudakaya village in Madagali at about 7 p.m.