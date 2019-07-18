The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said on Tuesday that he “strongly disagrees” with the Supreme Court which ruled that his suspension of parliament was illegal.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the UK Supreme Court ruled earlier on Tuesday that Mr Johnson’s suspension of parliament was illegal.
The 11 justices of the Supreme Court gave the unanimous ruling
