President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the government of the federation. He also appointed Abba Kyari his Chief of Staff. This was contained in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Friday. "President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr