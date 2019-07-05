President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Boss Mustapha as the Secretary to the government of the federation. He also appointed Abba Kyari his Chief of Staff. This was contained in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Friday. “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FSFIEw
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2FSFIEw
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]