Sports Breaking: Lewis Hamilton wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, his 11th this season

The British driver who has already won the 2018 championship, his fifth also broke record, becoming the first driver to break the 400-point barrier.



