The Lagos state police command will investigate Pedro police station over bribery allegations.
Frank Mba, Nigerian police spokesman, made this known on ‘Your View’, a breakfast show on TVC, on Wednesday.
TheCable had reported the investigation which exposed bribery at the station.
Fisayo Soyombo, the undercover journalist who undertook the investigation, also announced the development in a tweet.
read more
Frank Mba, Nigerian police spokesman, made this known on ‘Your View’, a breakfast show on TVC, on Wednesday.
TheCable had reported the investigation which exposed bribery at the station.
Fisayo Soyombo, the undercover journalist who undertook the investigation, also announced the development in a tweet.
read more