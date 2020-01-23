Pop Smoke, an up and coming rapper, was shot and killed Wednesday morning in what appears to be a home invasion robbery ... TMZ has learned.
The rapper was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at around 4:30 AM when 2 men wearing hoodies and masks broke into a house ... this according to law enforcement sources. We're told the 2 men fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The men were seen fleeing on foot.
