Politics BREAKING: Tribunal declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of 2018 Osun Gov election - Punch Newspaper

Featured Thread #1
Ade Adesomoju, Abuja
The Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has declared as winner Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the 2018 governorship election in the state, Ademola Adeleke.

It held that the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, were not validly returned.



Read mORe
 
[331]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top