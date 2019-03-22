Featured Thread #1
Ade Adesomoju, Abuja
The Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has declared as winner Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the 2018 governorship election in the state, Ademola Adeleke.
It held that the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, were not validly returned.
Read mORe
The Osun State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has declared as winner Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the 2018 governorship election in the state, Ademola Adeleke.
It held that the All Progressives Congress and its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, were not validly returned.
Read mORe