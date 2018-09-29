A media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has teased singer Davido to perform at the thanksgiving service of APC governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.
Oyetola was declared winner of Osun state rerun election, after defeating Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke …
Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2N8w94R
Get More Nigeria Political News
Oyetola was declared winner of Osun state rerun election, after defeating Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke …
Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2N8w94R
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]