President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded Aisha Ahmad's name to the senate for confirmation as the new Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN. She is to replace the former deputy whose tenure expired early this year. In a letter written to Senate President Bukola Saraki, Buhari urged the senate to "consider the expeditious confirmation of Mrs Ahmad, who would then resume work immediately.” In addition to this, he is seeking the senate's confirmation of four new names as members of the apex bank's Monetary Policy Committee. The statement said they are to replace “four members, whose tenure expires at the end of this year.” Those nominated include: Professor Adeola Festus Adenikinju; Dr Aliyu Rafindadi Sanusi; Dr Robert Chikwendu Asogwa and Dr Asheikh A. Maidugu. “After Senate clearance, the new members of the Monetary Policy Committee are to resume duties next January,” the statement added.