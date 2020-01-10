Metro Buhari appoints new CAC registrar-general – Legit.ng

The Nigerian government on Thursday, January 9, appointed, Garba Abubakar, as the registrar-general of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Announcing the appointed, the head of public affairs of the commission, Moses Adaguusu, said Abubakar's appointment...

