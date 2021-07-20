Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Buhari blames insecurity, middlemen, COVID-19 for soaring food prices - New Telegraph
President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the security challenges facing the country as well as the activities of middlemen and the outbreak of COVID-19 for soaring food prices in the country. In his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians, Buhari told Muslims not to take advantage of the celebration to...
www.newtelegraphng.com