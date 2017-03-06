President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday called former President Olusegun Obasanjo on phone. According to the Presidency, Buhari called to wish Obasanjo a happy 80th birthday. Buhari recalled the days they spent in the military, saying: "Those of us who served under you in various capacities recall a man with boundless energy, with razor sharp mind, and one who does not suffer fools gladly. "Working with you was a school in itself, and the lessons learnt are worth their weight in gold.” "Chief Obasanjo wished President Buhari good health, saying he stands together with him in prayers, so that he can return soon to continue the good work he is doing for the country;;, a statement from the presidency added